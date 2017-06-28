Three River Plan projects to progress in Hamilton

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:10

Three River Plan projects have been selected to progress following the June meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Community and Services Committee.

The River Plan is a key strategic plan to enhance the section of the Waikato River through Hamilton, and the Council has previously committed $1.25 million in its 2017/2018 Annual Plan to River Plan projects.

The committee yesterday voted in favour pursuing capital projects which will result in:

- a new promenade between Embassy Park and Victoria on the River

-a new promenade between Waikato Museum and Grantham St

- wayfinding signage, comprising plinths and location markers, at a number of key entry points to riverside paths and attractions.

The promenade between Embassy Park and Victoria on the River will be the subject of consultation between the Council’s assigned staff and adjacent property owners.

In the other key feature of yesterday’s meeting, the committee also voted in favour of adding the Zoo Master Plan to the Council’s upcoming 10-Year Plan discussion. Initiatives and projects included in the Zoo Master Plan have been costed at more than $15 million, but the Council has not yet allocated any funding towards them.

The committee also approved further progress, through the Council’s Public Art Process, for two sculpture projects mooted by external organisations. TOTI has gained the Council’s endorsement for a sculpture of influential Hamiltonian Dame Hilda Ross to be sited in Worley Place, while Chedworth Properties has support for the siting of a sculpture in an open space (public land) within the Greenhill Park development, north of Fairview Downs. Essentially, the Council endorsed the concepts TOTI and Chedworth Properties presented, and representatives of both organisations will now liaise with staff on logistical details.

In her Chair’s Report, Cr Paula Southgate announced her intention to explore ways for greater interface with the community, and also to have Race Relations Conciliator Dame Susan Devoy speak to the Council.

Presenting his General Manager’s Report, Deputy Chief Executive Lance Vervoort gave the committee an update on the Rototuna Indoor Recreation Centre, in which the Council is a key partner. The centre is on track to open in July.

New community leases were also granted to the Hillcrest Bowling Club and the Scout Association of New Zealand for the Council-owned sites they occupy.