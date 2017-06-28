Rare Warbirds Over Wanaka footage released

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:13

Rare and historic footage from two of the very earliest Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshows has been uncovered and released on DVD for the first time.

The footage is of action from the 1992 and 1994 airshows and was shot by the team from Taylormade Productions in Dunedin. There was a limited release at the time on VHS but this is believed to be the first time in more than 20 years people have been able to purchase the footage.

Warbirds Over Wanaka General Manager Ed Taylor is delighted the footage has been found.

"Our next airshow in 2018 will be celebrating 30 years since the first ever Warbirds Over Wanaka airshow so it’s fitting that we are able to have this footage available for people to buy to add to their collections."

"It’s believed ‘92 and ‘94 were the first two airshows which had a dedicated film crew shooting the action with the intention of producing a video for sale".

"There are plenty of highlights on the DVDs that will delight Warbirds fans around the world. The 1992 version opens with footage of airshow founder Sir Tim Wallis flying his MK XVI Spitfire in the stunning Southern Alps up close to Mt Aspiring. It also features a dog fight between the Spitfire and Ray and Mark Hanna’s Me-109."

"The 1994 video captured a lot of the work that goes into planning the airshow, including Sir Tim getting very excited about some ideas he had for flying displays, explosions and other acts to delight the crowd. This DVD also captures the first appearance at WOW of Sir Tim’s Mark XIV Spitfire."

Ed says the DVDs will appeal to a wide audience. "The plane spotters will love seeing some of the old aircraft while others will enjoy seeing some of the personalities and the fashions that were around at the time."

The DVDs are now available for sale through the Warbirds Over Wanaka online store at www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com

The 30th anniversary Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held on March 30th, March 31st and April 1st. Information and tickets are available from www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com