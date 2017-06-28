War on Weeds gets half million regional boost

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 11:09

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says almost $500,000 extra will be spent on regional projects that target the country’s worst weeds.

"The Department of Conservation (DOC) will fund ten regional and district councils to do weed control projects in their communities, especially those that target our annual ‘Dirty Dozen’ weeds - identified as doing the most damage by smothering our natural landscapes and destroying the habitats of our native species," Ms Barry says.

"The projects focus on weeds such as Old Man’s Beard or Spartina and intensifies efforts to keep them under control or totally eradicate them."

"Invasive weeds threaten our native animals and plants, destroy our unique landscapes, and impact agriculture and the favourite places we like to visit."

A key part of the regional programme is to build support and help enable to join the fight in the War on Weeds and know which plants are on this year’s Dirty Dozen list.

"Most weeds are plants in the wrong place and are exotic introduced invaders that have escaped from our gardens to invade our natural areas," Ms Barry says.

"Councils are well placed to energise local communities to join forces on the War on Weeds because they already have their own weed control programmes and can quickly mobilise their communities into action."

"This extra investment will accelerate and expand the work they are already doing, and enable a regional approach to managing the weeds on the annual Dirty Dozen list."

"War on Weeds feeds into the Battle for our Birds programme and Predator Free 2050 which all aim to restore ecosystems and protect our precious natural taonga."

For more information on the War on Weeds see www.doc.govt.nz/nature/pests-and-threats/war-on-weeds.