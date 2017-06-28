Riverton Police seek to identify illegal hunters

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 11:25

Police are investigating reports of illegal hunting in the Rowallen Forest near Tuatapere in mid-June.

In particular, Police would like to identify the occupants of a black double-cab ute which entered two isolated residential properties in the area in the early hours of Saturday 17 June. The vehicle had a light bar (possibly LED) on the roof, to provide light for hunting.

At one of the properties the occupants of the vehicle killed a pet goat and fired a shot through the door of an outhouse. It is believed a rifle of some sort was used.

These incidents were extremely disturbing for the victims and Police would appreciate any information which could help us identify the vehicle and its occupants.

If you have information which could assist, please call Riverton Police on 03 234 7070.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.