Police appeal for information on ASB bank robbery

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 14:35

Police are appealing to the public for information on an aggravated robbery that occurred at the ASB Bank in Blockhouse Bay yesterday.

At 4.10pm on Tuesday 27th June a man carrying a sawn-off shotgun entered the ASB bank on Blockhouse Bay Road and demanded cash from bank staff.

He was wearing a full faced white motorcycle helmet and a distinctive blue hooded sweatshirt with large white lettering on the front and back. He wore dark coloured long pants with blue sports shoes and was also carrying a red bag.

The man pointed the shotgun at bank staff and demanded cash however staff were able to activate the emergency security screens which prevented the offender obtaining any cash and he immediately left empty handed.

Police believe there is a possibility the man may have fled the scene on a motorcycle.

"This is a horrible crime that has left the bank staff and customers very shaken. Fortunately no one was hurt. Violent crimes such as this are extremely traumatic for anyone involved and this offender and needs to be caught.

His clothing is quite distinctive and somebody will recognise it," said Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin.

A scene examination has been completed and Police are speaking to a number of witnesses. However we are appealing for anyone who may have further information or seen the offender before or after the robbery to contact Police.

If you have any information which may help Police identify this man please contact Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.