NZTC strengthens education relationships in China

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 14:28

Education relations between New Zealand Tertiary College and the Fujian Preschool Education College in China continue to strengthen as the partnership celebrated their second annual graduation ceremony in Fuzhou, China earlier this month.

Since 2013, the country’s leading early childhood teacher education provider has collaborated with the Fujian Preschool Education College and education agency China Liberal Technology Development Company Limited to support early childhood teacher education in China through the Sino-NZ Cooperation Program.

After the inaugural graduation of 142 students last year, a further 76 students were celebrated this year after completing a New Zealand Qualifications Authority approved Certificate in Early Childhood Teaching (Level 6) alongside a local Chinese early childhood education diploma.

"Our celebration today is a symbol of the rich relationships that have navigated oceans, languages and cultures between New Zealand and China to come together due to our shared commitment to the education of teachers of young children," said NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox.

Representative graduate speaker Lan Wang furthered this sentiment in sharing, "In this cooperation program we are able to communicate and exchange different knowledge with New Zealand local teachers and students."

Throughout the years NZTC have sent academic staff to Fuzhou to support students studying towards their internationally recognised NZTC qualification.

"During the time of study, many outstanding teachers in the field of early childhood education came to our school and taught us relevant knowledge. We were provided with hands-on experience in foreign teaching methods based on expression and discussion," said Wang.

"In these three years we have learned so much, becoming open-minded and strong. With teachers’ guidance and our efforts, we made big progress in our English level, academic performance and our professional ability increased rapidly."

Education New Zealand’s Regional Director for Greater China Alexandra Grace attended the ceremony to support the educational relationship and NZTC’s initiatives in China.

"Relationships between countries are shaped by leaders, but developed by the people. As graduates of this program you are now dual ambassadors both for China and for New Zealand. You hold in your hands, and in your hearts, and in your minds, an understanding of both our countries, which is necessary to take the New Zealand - China relationship to greater heights still," said Grace.

Graduates have the opportunity to further their study by completing a bachelor’s degree in New Zealand with NZTC, where they can experience first-hand why New Zealand is world-leading in its training of early childhood educators.

To find out more about New Zealand Tertiary College, visit www.nztertiarycollege.ac.nz