Serious crash near Roxburgh

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 15:10

Police are responding to reports of a serious crash on SH8 near Shingle Creek, near Roxburgh at 1.52pm today.

The crash has occurred between a bus and a 4WD vehicle.

It's reported that there are at least two patients with serious injuries and four patients with moderate injuries.

Two helicopters have been dispatched from Dunedin and ambulances are on their way to the scene also.

SH8 will be shut while emergency services are at the scene.

Diversions will be put in place, when they are known, but motorists are asked to avoid travel in this area, until Police have been advised of an alternate route, or the scene is cleared.