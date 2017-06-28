Police investigating after females indecently assaulted in Royal Oak

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 15:35

Police are currently investigating two incidents last night where female victims were indecently assaulted while out jogging in public in Royal Oak.

The first incident took place just after 7.30pm on Acorn St where the victim was approached by a young male aged in his teens or early twenties with a slim build.

The second incident took place a short time later less than 500 metres away on Mt Smart Rd.

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

Neither of the victims were injured in the incidents, but Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong says both of the females were left shaken and alarmed from being indecently assaulted.

"We’re very concerned at the brazen nature of these attacks, and would like to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspicious in the Royal Oak area last night."

""People are entitled to feel safe in their neighbourhoods.

We want to assure the public that we take these matters extremely seriously, and have increased patrols in the area in order to identify the person responsible, and prevent further offences," says Det. Sen Sgt Armstrong.

Det. Sen Sgt Armstrong also says there’s a few easy steps people can take to help keep themselves safe when out exercising at night time.

"We recommend running in pairs or groups at night time and to have your mobile phone with you.

Police also advise anyone exercising or walking at night time to stick to well-lit areas for extra security."

If you have any information that may assist us in our investigation in these incidents, or if you know who may be responsible, please contact Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong on 09 302 6400 or contact your local Police station.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.