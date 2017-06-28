Police update on SH8 Central Otago crash

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 15:50

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on SH8 which is north of the Roxburgh village in Central Otago.

The crash happened at 1.52pm today and has involved a bus and a 4WD vehicle.

It's reported that one person has died.

There are also three patients with serious injuries and four patients with moderate injuries and some with minor injuries.

The three patients with serious injuries have been taken by helicopter to Dunedin and ambulances are at the scene also.

SH8 at Roxburgh will be shut while emergency services are working at the scene.

There are no diversions, there will be extensive delays, however the alternate route to Dunedin is via Gore or Middlemarch.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel in this area, if at all possible.