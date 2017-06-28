Nominations sought for FNDC Citizen Awards

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 16:36

Do you know someone who does amazing unpaid work that makes your community a better place in which to live?

You can nominate them for the Far North District Council 2017 Citizen Awards.

Nominations for the awards, which are now in their 17th year, are open now and will close on 28 July.

Far North District Mayor John Carter says the awards aim to recognise the good Samaritans living in every community, whose tireless efforts help improve the lives of others.

"We all know people who quietly get on with the business of helping others, often in a humble and self-effacing way," he says.

"We want to hear about them so we can acknowledge their efforts and thank them for the selfless service they give to their communities."

There is no lower or upper age limit for nominees. The only qualifying criteria are that the nominee must live in the district. Their contribution must also have been notable and undertaken over a prolonged period without payment or reward.

Recipients will receive their awards during a public function at Te Ahu in Kaitaia on Friday 25 August. They will also have their names added to a plaque in the foyer of council’s Kaikohe headquarters.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the council website www.fndc.govt.nz, can be obtained by visiting a council service centre, or by calling 0800 920 029 or (09) 401 5200.