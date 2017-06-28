Island Bay Playcentre celebrates top ERO placing at Matariki event

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 16:48

Island Bay Playcentre families celebrated Matariki with a dawn fire at Princess Bay. This year for Matariki, the Playcentre is also celebrating an excellent review from the Education Review Office. ERO rated Island Bay Playcentre as "very well placed" and will return in 4 years time. This places Island Bay Playcentre in the top 5-7% of ECE services nationally.

"We are delighted!" says Marta Besier, Island Bay Playcentre Co-President.

"We received the best possible rating in our recent ERO review. The rating recognises the high quality learning experience and outcomes children receive at Island Bay Playcentre. And is a result of the efforts our small community puts in to support children and their whanau, in their early childhood journey," Marta added.

Island Bay Playcentre was specifically praised by ERO for the quality of relationships and conversations between adults and tamariki. "Attentive parent educators know the children and their preferences well.

They are nearby to support and encourage ongoing engagement where needed. Children’s social skills and developing relationships are well-supported. A positive tone and inclusive practice is highly evident."

The dawn beach gathering for Matariki is a popular annual event for both current and past Playcentre families and an example of the strong friendships that both adults and children develop at Playcentre.

About Island Bay Playcentre

Island Bay Playcentre is a whanau-run licensed ECE service offering part-day sessions between 9am - 12.30pm Monday - Friday. The focus at Playcentre is on play-based learning and child-led activities with a high ratio of adults on every session. Free adult education is available for parents and whanau. Island Bay Playcentre currently have spaces for new children to enrol and offer 3 free visits to see if it suits your family. Pop in to 158 The Parade or email islandbayplaycentre@yahoo.co.nz