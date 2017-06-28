Date for Emirates Team NZ Auckland homecoming parade confirmed

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 17:04

Aucklanders will get the chance to welcome home the triumphant Emirates Team New Zealand at a parade next week.

The parade is confirmed to take place on Thursday, 6 July, with a tentative start time of 1pm.

Fans will be able to see members of Emirates Team New Zealand in the parade, which will make its way along a road route in the central city.

Emirates Team New Zealand will then take to the water for a sail past, giving viewers a unique vantage point from which to welcome the team home.

Details of the final parade route, start time and viewing points will be confirmed this week and communicated through a separate advisory.

Mayor Phil Goff says: "Aucklanders are very proud of what Emirates Team New Zealand have achieved in making the America’s Cup New Zealand’s cup once again. We are looking forward to welcoming them and the America’s Cup back to Auckland.

"Auckland Council welcomes its partnership with central government to welcome the team home and to give Aucklanders chance to show their support for the team and what they have achieved," he said.