Environmental kick-start fund approved for Hawke's Bay

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 17:06

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has today approved a plan to develop a one million dollar kick-start fund to clean up six environmental hot spots around the region.

The plan is part of the 2017-18 Annual Plan. The Council received 137 submissions to the plan, and held hearings earlier this month to give the public an opportunity to present verbal submissions.

The Council has approved a base rate increase of 4.88% to fund a ‘business as usual’ delivery of Council’s services, along with a further 5% to kick-start action in six environmental hot spot areas, for a total rate increase of 9.88%.

The six hot spot areas are Lake TÅ«tira, Ahuriri estuary, Whakaki Lake and Wairoa River, Lake Whatuma and Tukituki catchment, KaramÅ« Stream, and the Coastal Marine Environment.

HBRC Chairman Rex Graham says the Council hopes to add financial support for the projects from the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Improvement Fund; however, that will not be known until later this year.

The Council also included specific funding to improve biodiversity and freshwater in the region.