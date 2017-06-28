Child injured on Rob Roy Glacier Walk

|
A child has serious injuries after falling off a track in Mount Aspiring this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Rob Roy Glacier walking track, near Wanaka, at 2:35pm this afternoon, Wednesday 28 June, 2017.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Te Anau and is transporting the child to Dunedin Hospital.
