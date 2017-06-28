Cordons in place in Pakaraka while Police seek offender

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 18:20

Northland Police have cordons in place while they seek an offender who has a warrant to arrest and failed to stop for Police this afternoon.

Police attempted to stop a car on Marsden Road, Paihia shortly after 2:30pm when staff sighted a known offender.

The offender failed to stop and spikes were put in place.

The car has since crashed and the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

One offender, understood to be the passenger, was arrested at approximately 3:50pm and is now in custody.

Police believe the outstanding offender has a firearm on him and have deployed the Armed Offenders Squad and dog units to locate him.

Cordons are in place on SH 1 at the intersection of SH 10, Pakaraka and at SH 10 at the intersection of Oromahoe Road.

Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation while Police work to locate the offender.