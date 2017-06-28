Clyde Strike player wins $400,000

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 21:50

A lucky Strike player from Clyde will be feeling on top of the world after winning $400,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Clyde Four Square in Clyde.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $100,000 on Saturday.

As New Zealand celebrates its sporting success on the world stage, Lotto players are helping to support sport at all levels, from playing fields and facilities to training programmes for emerging athletes. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from Clyde Four Square should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.