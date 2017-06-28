Cordons lifted at Pakaraka

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 21:30

Cordons have been lifted on SH1 at the intersection of SH10, Pakaraka and at SH10 at the intersection of Oromahoe Road, Northland.

The cordons were put in place while Police sought an offender who had a warrant to arrest and failed to stop for Police this afternoon.

The offender is still outstanding.

The Armed Offenders Squad has been stood down, but Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate the man.

Northland Police appreciate the patience shown by local people who were disrupted by this event.