One person dead following Karaka crash

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 07:00

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Linwood Road, Karaka.

One person died in the crash, which occurred at around 5.30 this morning, and one person is reported to have sustained critical injuries.

Diversions are in place at Walters Road/ Linwood Road and Blackbridge Road/ Linwood Road in Karaka.