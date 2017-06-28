Search for man missing on Mt Taranaki

|
Police and Search and Rescue teams remain on Mt Taranaki this evening searching for a man reported overdue from a climbing trip.
The man failed to return yesterday evening and this was reported to Police just before 4pm today.
A helicopter has been assisting the ground teams with the search.
It is anticipated the search will continue until around midnight tonight, and then searchers will reassess tomorrow morning.
