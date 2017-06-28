Search for man missing on Mt Taranaki

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 23:30

Police and Search and Rescue teams remain on Mt Taranaki this evening searching for a man reported overdue from a climbing trip.

The man failed to return yesterday evening and this was reported to Police just before 4pm today.

A helicopter has been assisting the ground teams with the search.

It is anticipated the search will continue until around midnight tonight, and then searchers will reassess tomorrow morning.