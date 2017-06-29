New standard to target meth-contaminated properties

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 09:45

Standards New Zealand has today released NZS 8510:2017 Testing and decontamination of methamphetamine-contaminated properties, which will provide industry guidance on good practice methods in the testing and clean-up of methamphetamine contamination in houses.

"Standards New Zealand is pleased to release this highly anticipated standard that will address public concern on the safety of occupants in houses where methamphetamine has been detected," says Standards New Zealand Manager, Carmen Mak.

The standard addresses properties used as make-shift laboratories for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as properties contaminated by the use of methamphetamine.

"The standard is a culmination of the work of 21 committee members with expertise from the public and private sectors, whose combined experience offered a wealth of knowledge on methods of testing and decontamination of methamphetamine-contaminated properties," says Ms Mak.

"The development of the standard followed a robust process in accordance with the Standards and Accreditation Act 2015," says Standards Development Committee Chair, Dr Mike Reid.

"It will provide a benchmark to those in the industry, who are working to make the affected homes in New Zealand safe to occupy."

"Nearly 1,300 comments were received during the consultation period; the committee took all comments into account in the development of the final standard," Dr Reid adds.

"Application of the standard will provide assurance that activities such as screening, sampling, testing, assessing, and decontamination of contaminated properties, and disposal of their contents, are carried out in accordance with good practice," says Ms Mak.

The standard will be used by methamphetamine testing and clean-up/decontamination companies; laboratories that analyse samples taken from methamphetamine-contaminated properties; health, safety, and environmental regulators; property owners, managers, and insurers.

Access to this standard has been funded by agencies that have an interest in making the standard freely accessible.

The standard can be downloaded at no cost on the Standards New Zealand website.