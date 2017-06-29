One more week to submit a BNZ Closed for Good project

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 10:29

BNZ is today asking community groups to put their hands up for support as Closed for Good project submissions open.

Closed for Good will see the bank close each of its stores for one day on Wednesday 23 August and thousands of BNZ staffers will head out to help community organisations all across the country.

BNZ Chief Executive Anthony Healy says staff look forward to Closed for Good and the opportunity to get out in the community and help those who need it.

"This is the eighth time we have run Closed for Good and it’s always hugely exciting to see all the different project submissions come in. The day reflects the great Kiwi reputation for mucking in and helping out, so I would encourage everyone out there to have a think about how we can help you with a project - we are ready and willing!

"Last year we worked on more than 500 different projects around New Zealand - everything from painting fences to teaching young children. We used our people’s specialised skills when it came to areas like budgeting, business planning and financial literacy, as well as the good, old fashioned Kiwi skills of DIY and ingenuity.

"We still have people in the business who are just as excited to get involved as when it first started. It’s a very rewarding day and as all staff have a second day to use for volunteering purposes we often find Closed for Good becomes the catalyst for conversations around how we can support a community on a longer term basis."

- Community groups are invited to register their projects starting today

- 3266 BNZ staff worked on more than 500 community projects nationwide in 2016

- New Zealand’s single largest day of corporate volunteering

Submissions for this year’s projects close on 7 July 2017.

To find out more about how Closed for Good can help and to submit a project, visit www.closedforgood.org.nz