Police response to 2015 non-fatal shooting in Manurewa

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 10:55

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority findings into the non-fatal Police shooting of Shane Shortcliffe in Manurewa on 28 April 2015. The authority finds that Police were justified in shooting Shortcliffe who was wanted at the time of the incident on 25 serious drugs and firearms charges.

Shortcliffe was spotted by police and followed to an address in Manurewa where he pointed a firearm at an officer and was subsequently shot.

During the incident a Police dog received a minor gunshot wound.

The authority also finds that police were justified in arming themselves as Shortcliffe was known to carry firearms.

The officer’s attempts to locate, track and arrest Shortcliffe in an extremely difficult environment were found to be tactically sound and the decision to deploy a police dog was appropriate in the circumstances.

Shortcliffe was charged with two counts of use of a firearm against a Police officer, possession for supply of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm and has since been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment on these and other charges.

Counties Manukau Acting District Commander Inspector Julia Lynch says Police encounter confronting and dangerous situations and are often forced to make quick decisions in order to protect themselves and our communities.

Police acknowledge the finding that communication by those in command of this fluid incident could have been better and after incidents such as these we hold a debrief and take the learnings from this on board.

"Our officers responded professionally and appropriately to the situation which was presented to them that morning.

No officer comes to work wanting to be put in a position where they have a firearm pointed at them and our staff demonstrated high levels of bravery and professionalism in a very volatile situation," says Inspector Lynch.

- Inspector Julia Lynch, District Commander, Counties Manukau Police: