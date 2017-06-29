Waimarino-Waiouru Youth Ambassadors impress

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 11:18

Waimarino-Waiouru Youth Ambassadors (WWYA) Mac Madsen, Samantha Reyes and Emma Burnard from the Ruapehu’s award winning Youth Council impressed councillors at their Ohakune meeting yesterday (Wed 28 June 17).

The WWYA were attending the meeting to present their Annual Plan to council.

Deputy Mayor Marion Gillard said that it was very exciting for council to see such impressive young people involved with the Ruapehu Youth Council (RYC) and making a positive contribution to Ruapehu and their communities.

WWYA Samantha Reyes said they wanted to bring something new to the community with their Annual Plan.

"One of key things we want to do is ensure that our activities reflect the thinking and needs of as many local youth as possible and not just the views of the Youth Ambassadors," she said.

"To help with this we have planned to undertake a youth survey that will help refine what Annual Plan projects go ahead."

"Some of the projects currently in our Annual Plan include planning for a youth centre in Raetihi and township beautification projects which we want to tie in with other revitalisation projects."

"The Youth Council is also planning to fundraise to help with our attendance at the Festival for the Future in Auckland in early August."

"We are hoping to raise enough to buy some special Ruapehu Youth Ambassador uniforms to wear at the Festival."

Ruapehu Youth Liaison Samantha Arthur-Curtis said that this will be the fourth year that the RYC has attended the Festival for the Future and have found it to be an invaluable experience for the Youth Ambassadors who take part.

"The Festival exposes our Youth Ambassadors to young innovators, thought leaders and inspirational speakers from NZ and overseas where they have the opportunity to connect, explore the big issues of our time, be inspired, and build ideas and skills to create for the future."

For more information on the Ruapehu Youth Council and how to get involved see council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz or their Facebook page facebook.com/RuapehuYouthCouncil