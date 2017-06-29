Video praise from international PhD student

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 11:56

International PhD student Marion Tan values the New Zealand lifestyle and beautiful scenery as well as academic opportunities

An international PhD student researching disaster preparedness with the College of Humanities and Social Sciences says in an Education New Zealand YouTube video that a supportive academic environment and beautiful scenery are among the top attractions for foreign students to study here.

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has produced several short videos showcasing international PhD students, including Marion Tan, from the Philippines.

Ms Tan is completing a PhD in Emergency Management at Massey’s Joint Centre for Disaster Research in Wellington. Her area of research is on the usability of mobile apps for disasters and her research topic is: Capturing citizens' perspectives on usability: mobile apps for disaster preparedness and response.

Ms Tan says she chose to study here because Massey specialises in her area of research. She enjoys "great support" from her supervisors Dr Raj Prasanna (primary), Professor Professor David Johnston, Dr Emma Hudson-Doyle and Dr Kristin Stock from Massey University and Dr Graham Leonard (GNS Science) - with the latter four all secondary supervisors.

"The great thing with the University is they are not only academically focused, they have intrinsic ties with the industries and their insights have been really insightful for the research I’m conducting," she says.

She also praises the quality of study facilities and resources at Massey, and feels she has "leapt forward" as a researcher thanks to her support system and access to technology.

Lifestyle and scenery a bonus

Ms Tan says she felt welcomed and appreciated by people she has met here, reinforcing what she’d heard about the friendliness of New Zealanders. She also values the lifestyle and opportunities to hike around Wellington, and has enjoyed travelling to see the sights of the South Island.

Education New Zealand offers around eight international scholarships yearly, worth about $100,000. Last year two of these scholarships went to Massey students. Hossein Etemadi, from Iran, was the other recipient in 2016. He is studying with the College of Sciences on the topic: Processing, surface engineering and characterisation of magnetic hydrogels for pharmaceutical and biomedical applications.

The scholarships aim to attract and retain the best international researchers to New Zealand, and provide full tuition fees and a living stipend for up to 3 years.

The short videos are being distributed on Education New Zealand’s social channels using the hashtag #StudyinNZ.