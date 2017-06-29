Our buildings finally to be as good as our sail boats

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:05

The opening of New Zealand’s pro clima HUB, Centre for Advanced Building Systems, marks the beginning of the New Zealand building industry attempting to do the same in its field.

MPs, dignitaries, CEOs and construction industry leaders will join the German Ambassador, Gerhard Thiedemann, on 7 July to officially open this one of a kind training facility in Auckland.

"New Zealand unfortunately leads the world in asthma and words like leaky, mouldy and cold are synonymous with houses in New Zealand," says pro clima HUB’s Education Manager, Matthew Cutler-Welsh.

"We have the technology and knowledge to turn this around. It’s time for the building industry to come together and collaboratively embrace what building science has been telling us. We simply can’t afford to ignore this any longer.

A multi-million dollar investment has gone into building the pro clima HUB reflecting Pro Clima New Zealand’s commitment to education of the building industry.

"The pro clima HUB, alongside a number of partnering organisations, will offer theoretical and practical training under one roof to all professionals in the building industry and the general public - from architects, engineers and builders to home owners, developers and students," says Cutler-Welsh.

"Everyone is welcome because everyone needs to know how a healthy and durable home can be achieved. We also have a lot to gain from protecting our collective investment in the built environment and our stunning natural environment while also increasing the health and productivity of all New Zealanders."

The official opening is followed by an open day when everyone, including the general public, gets a chance to walk through the pro clima HUB and take part in free seminars and workshops. To attend, go to www.pchub.co.nz/open-day/.