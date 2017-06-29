Update on fatal crash at Karaka

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:05

Cordons have now been lifted after a fatal crash on Linwood Road, Karaka early this morning.

Police can confirm that one vehicle was involved which was a taxi van and the 48-year-old female driver died at the scene.

A 3-year-old child has sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Five other people have also been taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

- Inspector Rod Honan, Counties Manukau Police.