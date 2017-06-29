Auckland Mayor welcomes adoption of annual budget

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:09

Auckland Council’s Governing Body today voted to formally adopt Mayor Phil Goff’s annual budget, following earlier decisions this month.

"This budget is a win for Aucklanders," said Mayor Phil Goff. "We have kept the rates increase for 2017/2018 to 2.5 per cent and invested another $200m in infrastructure, bringing total capital investment to $2 billion this financial year. With our city projected to add up to another million people over the next 30 years - we need to confront infrastructure challenges now."

The budget also enables a targeted rate on large-scale developments to help bring forward new housing projects, and a targeted rate on accommodation providers.

"It’s only fair that a sector that benefits substantially from council’s tourism and major events marketing contributes to the cost. The money freed up will be invested in critical transport infrastructure to help build the world-class transport system Auckland needs," said the Mayor.

The council will be writing to ratepayers impacted by the targeted rate on accommodation providers in early July, including information about what they will pay, how to apply for a remission and payment arrangements.

The budget includes a living wage for Auckland Council staff. "I campaigned on the living wage and I’m pleased we are delivering it," Mayor Goff said. "In addition, this budget allocates funding to coordinate action on homelessness."

"This budget will give Aucklanders confidence that the council is not afraid to make bold decisions. As well as keeping down rates, securing new revenue and investing in much needed infrastructure, we are looking out for the most vulnerable people in Auckland," said Mayor Goff.

The full budget will be available on the council website.