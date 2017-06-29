Housing New Zealand wins ‘A’ Investor Confidence Rating

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:14

Treasury’s review of Housing New Zealand’s internal processes for managing its investments and assets has resulted in an ‘A’ Investor Confidence Rating.

This is the highest result across the state sector and signals that Housing New Zealand’s responsible Ministers can be confident in the organisation’s investment decisions. It also shows Housing New Zealand is capable of undertaking the delivery of large social housing investment programmes such as the recently announced Auckland Housing Programme.

These regular reviews help to ensure our investment management practices are sound and that we are delivering value to the New Zealand public.