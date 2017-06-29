Plastic Free July movement aims to get rid of single use plastics

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:48

Community groups from across Aotearoa are working together to get rid of plastic as part of the global Plastic Free July movement.

"Billions of single use plastics are produced every single day only to be used for a matter of minutes. This plastic either goes into landfill, breaking up into tiny toxic particles or ends up on our beaches, in our waterways, in sea animals stomachs and into our food chain. We can make a difference though, we can all make small changes by committing to reducing our single use plastics for the month and be part of the solution and the change our world so needs" say Lorella Doherty from Rethinking Plastic Revolution and Lauree Jones from Taranaki Enviroschools.

"We can inspire others in our communities to be part of the plastic-free solution and denormalise single use plastic items such as disposable cups, straws, plastic bags and water bottles. We need to close the loop and integrate reuse into our lives" says Dorthe Siggaard from the Tāmaki Waste Reduction Action Project.

"The increase in new and complex packaging materials, as well as the movement away from reusable packaging towards disposable, and often single-use packaging, has exacerbated the amount of packaging we are using, along with the cost of dealing with the packaging waste" says Dorte Wray, Executive Officer of the Community Recycling Network.

"We are calling on the government to introduce refundable deposits on all drink containers. Bottle deposit schemes are a simple, effective way to deal with plastic pollution, clean up our oceans and beaches and support our local communities" says Rowan Brooks, campaign coordinator for the Kiwi Bottle Drive.

"Para Kore - or Zero Waste - is a call to action that aims to end the current take, make, and dispose mentality that we have now become accustomed to. In its simplest form it is Kaitiakitanga in practice, caring for Ranginui and Papatūānuku" concludes Jacqui Forbes, kaihautū matua for Para Kore.

The following groups are participating: Rethinking Plastic Revolution and Taranaki Enviroschools, Grey Lynn Waste Away, The Kiwi Bottle Drive, Just-Pick-It-Up, Ocean-Spirit, Community Recycling Network Aotearoa, Whaingaroa Environment Centre, Plastic Bag Free Nelson, Tāmaki WRAP - Waste Reduction Action Project, Para Kore, Plastic Bag Free Raglan and Sustainable Queenstown. Over 300 people from across Aotearoa have shown an interest in being part of Plastic Free July Aotearoa.