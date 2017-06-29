Auckland's Maori Identity 'will help make the Cup a win for NZ'

|
The return of the America’s Cup to TÄmaki Makaurau is a real opportunity for the region to lift the promotion of its MÄori identity, Chairman of the Independent MÄori Statutory Board, David Taipari says.
"It’s no surprise that Team New Zealand’s winning boat is called Aotearoa. Nothing speaks "New Zealand Inc." more strongly than our MÄori identity. The Auckland Plan identifies this region’s MÄori identity as its unique point of difference in the world.
"The next America’s Cup challenge is brimming with opportunity for Auckland Council and its Council Controlled Organisations; in particular ATEED, Panuku, and Auckland Transport, to work with Mana Whenua from day one to create an experience that is not only unique, but delivers direct economic benefits to all Aucklanders.
"This will require determination, tenacity and creativity on the part of Council and its agencies as well as investment and partnership-building. But it will be worth the effort. Think waka on the waterfront as part of a wider maritime experience, stunning MÄori digital and installation art in public places, a MÄori quarter downtown, bi-lingual signage that brings Auckland in line with many international cities in presenting our bicultural heritage, pou whenua that tells the story of this region. The ideas are endless," David Taipari says.
Over half of New Zealand’s MÄori asset base (about $23billion-worth) is based in TÄmaki Makaurau. David Taipari says that lifting the economic performance of those assets by partnering with Mana Whenua on Cup regatta projects will benefit all Aucklanders, through unique cultural experiences and by strengthening the already emerging MÄori economy.
"This means partnering with Mana Whenua now to plan for a Cup regatta that is uniquely Aotearoa and uniquely TÄmaki Makaurau," David Taipari says.
