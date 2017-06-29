Police seeking Eugene Te Amo

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 13:36

Police are seeking to locate Eugene Cory Te Amo, 33, who has warrants to arrest for burglary offences.

Te Amo is 176cm tall and is believed to be in the Kapiti Coast / Wellington area.

If you have seen Te Amo, or have information which could help us locate him, please call Kapiti Police on 04 296 6800.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.