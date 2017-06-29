New Bill a great opportunity to de-politicise the 'Education Council'

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 14:19

A new Bill introduced to Parliament today is a great opportunity to de-politicise the Education Council and return to its original purpose as a professional body for teachers, by teachers, NZEI Te Riu Roa says,

The Education (Teaching Council of Aotearoa) Amendment Bill in the name of Labour's Education spokesperson Chris Hipkins, was pulled from the ballot and will be tabled in Parliament today.

"This Bill would return to teachers the right to elect our own representatives to the professional body that's supposed to govern our practice and we urge MPs from all parties to support it," NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said.

"Its not right that the Minster of Education is now the sole selector of members of the Council which adds to the feeling among many teachers that they're not trusted or respected by the Government.

"Other professions, including doctors and lawyers, elect their own representatives to their professional bodies and teachers should be no exception," Ms Stuart said.