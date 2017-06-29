National award for management of infrastructure contracts

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 13:59

A new way of managing how engineering consultants design the district’s infrastructure is estimated to have saved New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) more than $600,000 in its first year.

The success of the first 12 months of the new process was capped off with an award from the Institute of Public Works Engineers Australasia (IPWEA) at their national annual conference in Dunedin last week.

"The innovative approach we’ve taken means Council staff and consultants are incentivised to work collaboratively to be more efficient and reduce the cost of doing the work," says David Langford.

"Cost savings made by the consultants are shared with the Council, which is great news for New Plymouth’s ratepayers - and expect this new approach to continue to deliver savings for the community’s benefit."

Mr Langford says receiving this recognition from the IPWEA shows that the Council’s new approach to engineering design contracts is considered industry best practice and that New Plymouth District is starting to lead the way.

"It’s also great recognition for our team, who have worked really hard to make these cost savings possible," he says.