Man in Stoke, Nelson demands money from woman on railway reserve

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 15:05

Just before 9am on Wednesday the 28th June 2017 a woman walking along the railway reserve in Stoke, was a approached by a man on a BMX bike who demanded that she hand over her money.

The woman refused and kept walking but was again approached by the male on Sargeson Street.

The male looked through the contents of her bag before leaving without taking anything.

He is described as a male Maori aged 20-30, with short dark hair and a clean cut beard and moustache. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on it and light tracksuit pants.

There is no description of the BMX bike.

We are very interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the railway reserve just before 9am yesterday morning. The woman noticed an elderly woman walking along the reserve at the same time and it’s hoped she may have seen something.

If this is you, or you have any information that you think might assist please contact the Nelson Police on (03) 545 9869. Or call anonymously on the Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.