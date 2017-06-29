East Coast Op Shopping competition goes nationwide

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 15:37

A popular Op Shop competition launched by Presbyterian Support East Coast to encourage people to get creative is now going nationwide, after an overwhelming response from op shop fans across the country.

The competition called REDEFINE requires entrants to transform an op shop item into something new and unrecognisable from what it was before.

REDEFINE was launched two years ago in Hawke’s Bay to inspire people to shop at their local charity shop and the event was so successful that this year it is open to all op shoppers across New Zealand.

Presbyterian Support East Coast Head of Marketing Shirley Collins says they’ve been so impressed by the number of Op Shopping enthusiasts that they are now encouraging participants everywhere to enter.

"We were so happy with how the event was received last year in Hawke’s Bay and were asked by many people outside the region to open the competition up, so we are excited to make it a nationwide competition this year."

Alica Richardson-Marr, the winner of the Surprise Us Category last year has been quick to enter again, already purchasing some old duvets, which she plans to transform into an outfit for the races.

"I am a big op shopper and am always on the look out. I actually purchased the duvets from an op shop in Tauranga months ago, with the REDEFINE competition in mind."

Last year Mrs Richardson-Marr won with a mesmerising ‘Belief From Within’ piece created from bedposts, an old tea pot and running water.

"This year I’m entering a different category and transforming the duvets into a head turning outfit for the races.

"I get such a buzz out of finding something that no one has a use for anymore and creating a new purpose for it. It’s great to show that something can be recreated and totally transformed. We often throw things away and think it doesn’t have a use but it does.

"As a social worker, I find that so many of the people we work with can’t afford new things, so it’s good to show that you can get really amazing brands and quality from op shops."

The competition has six different categories Book Worm, Surprise Us, Shabby Chic, Rework It, Domestic Goddess, Rework It and Hat Trick.

All the funds raised from REDEFINE go towards supporting vital Presbyterian Support East Coast social services Enliven and Family Works.

Winners will be announced at a REDEFINE - Love Your Op Shop Day at the Taradale Town Hall on September 9th.

There are some impressive prizes up for grabs including a nights accommodation for two, with breakfast at Sky City Grand Hotel in Auckland.