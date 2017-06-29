Serious concerns for missing Palmerston North man Simon Oakley

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 16:10

Palmerston North Police have serious concerns for 46 year-old man Simon Oakley (pictured), who has been missing since 24 June 2017.

Mr Oakley was last seen on foot, around Ruahine Street, Palmerston North on Monday 24th June.

At the time he was wearing dark pants and a black and grey hoody.

Police have concerns for his welfare and would like to be able to return him to his family.

If you have seen Simon or have any information that could help Police locate him, please contact Palmerston North Police (06) 351 3600.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.