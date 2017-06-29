Saturday car parking charges to benefit New Plymouth's CBD

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 16:34

Charges for parking in New Plymouth’s CBD on Saturdays will begin this weekend (1 July) - and the revenue will be used to benefit the central business area.

Earlier this year the Council decided to not continue with free Saturday car parking once the 12-month trial finished at the end of June.

Instead, the estimated $310,000 that will come each year from the Saturday car parking charges will be invested back into the city’s CBD as part of the Council’s effort to support the region’s major business and retail area.

Councillor Shaun Biesiek says New Plymouth’s CBD is the district’s and region’s business, social and cultural hub, but it is facing challenges.

"Visitor and shopping trends are changing. To give the central city the support and energy it needs to thrive, we need to seize new opportunities and be more creative about how we do that," he says.

"The funding we get from Saturday parking revenue will help us entice local, national and international visitors, which will in turn bring jobs and business opportunities."

The funding will go towards more public events in the central city, enhancing the facades of selected heritage buildings, better management of CBD trees and the creation a Central City Liaison.

Make parking easier

The easy-to-use PayMyPark app enables users to pay for parking via their smartphone. Users can extend their parking time remotely, receive an alert when their paid parking is about to expire, or use the start/stop function and pay for only the parking minutes that are used.

More information is available online at newplymouthnz.com/PayMyPark.

Remember that the first 10 minutes in a paid parking space are free (so you can duck into a store quickly without feeding the meter - just be sure to return before the 10 minutes are up!)

In addition, NPDC wants public feedback on whether reinforcing New Plymouth as a destination for leisure, events and cultural activities should be a key focus area of the Council. Just go to newplymouthnz.com/Top10 and fill in the Central City survey.