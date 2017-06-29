Civic Awards for Porirua volunteers

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 16:36

Six Porirua volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding service to the people of Porirua City.

Porirua Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford presented them with Civic Awards at PÄtaka last week, Monday 19 June.

"The Civic Awards are the city's highest form of recognition to highlight and celebrate the efforts of individuals who give up their valuable time to contribute to the community," she says.

This year’s recipients are:

- Annabel Malaulau

- NgÄhana Hartley

- Cheryl Brown

- Jeff Chapman

- Craig Utting

- Dr Elizabeth Sneyd.

"Porirua has so many people of talent and heart who give to one another and these latest recipients are among them," says Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford.

"They come from diverse backgrounds, but all have an outstanding sense of community and a desire to be part of what makes Porirua a great place to live."

To mark the occasion, Deputy Mayor Ford presented a lapel pin and engraved badge with the city’s coat of arms design to each recipient, along with a framed Civic Award certificate.

"These are only a very small token of the enormous amount of gratitude that I and other members of the Council and the city’s residents have for what you have collectively given to our city," she said.

Mayor Mike Tana, who was at a tangi and could not attend the awards ceremony, sent his congratulations and thanks to the recipients.

"Thank you for the extraordinary amount of time and energy that you have contributed to help make Porirua the amazing city it is today."

The Mayors of Porirua have presented Civic Awards to over 100 residents since 1993.