Goldrush Rally of Coromandel returns with new route

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 16:45

The Goldrush Rally of Coromandel is back for the third year running and this time it will be roads around the Coromandel-Colville wards that will see most of the racing action in August.

The forestry roads that have been used in previous years are unavailable due to harvesting, so a new route has been drawn up which involves racing around the northern parts of the Coromandel.

This means road closures will need to be put in place for several hours around the Colville-Coromandel ward on Saturday 26 August with more than 60 rally cars expected to be competing in what is round six of the 2017 Brian Green Property Group NZ Rally Championship.

Rally NZ organisers and our Council staff are starting to meet with residents, ratepayers and businesses to discuss the plans and along with letter drops, posters, public notices, road signage and on-site meetings, there's a public meeting Wednesday 5 July 6pm at the Colville Hall to discuss the route with everyone.

"We want to thank the people of the Coromandel for their support of our event over the past few years. Our drivers love coming to this part of the country because the Coromandel offers such exceptional scenery, great roads to race on and the people are friendly and hospitable," says Blair Read, Rally spokesperson. "This year's event is going to be really special with NZ and World Rally motorsport icon Hayden Paddon racing on Coromandel roads that were last used for rallying during the 1979 International Motogard Rally of NZ."

Meanwhile, the Mercury Bay Multi-Sports Park in Whitianga will be Rally Headquarters for the weekend, as it has been on the previous occasions. Spectators are welcome to come and view the cars and crews up close as they come in for servicing, before heading into the Whitianga Town Centre for the ceremonial finish later in the afternoon.