Police make arrest in relation to three Dunedin robberies

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 17:06

Police have today arrested a 40-year-old female in relation to three aggravated robberies in Dunedin that have occurred in the last few weeks.

The first robbery occurred at McAuliffe Jewellers on King Edward Street on 6 June at 5:40pm.

The other two robberies both occurred on the afternoon of 23 June at the Elgin Foodmarket and Todd Antiques.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to hold this person to account," said Detective Sergeant Dave Nelson.

"Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance in helping us solve this so quickly.

In addition to this, the quality of the CCTV and cameras thoughout the city have been of great assistance in the investigation"

The woman will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday 30 June 2017 on three aggravated robbery charges.