Energy End Use Database updated

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 17:07

If you want to know how much diesel was used by in mining, or how much greenhouse gas was generated by space heating, you can now find the latest data online.

The Energy End Use Database is run by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA). It allows researchers, policy makers and members of the public to explore how energy was consumed by various categories including fuel type, sector and technology. Results can be shown in energy and greenhouse gas units.

It has now been updated to include 2015 data, so provides a snapshot of four years’ activity.

The database draws information from a number of sources including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Energy in New Zealand, Statistics New Zealand’s NZ Energy Use Survey, Electricity Authority and industry associations.

EECA provides the database as part of its role to provide authoritative data and statistics to support agencies and businesses make informed decisions around energy use and management.

Energy End Use Database - EECA website here: https://www.eeca.govt.nz/resources-and-tools/tools/energy-end-use-database/