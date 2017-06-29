Second man charged with murder of Palmiro Macdonald

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 17:31

Central District Police have today made a second arrest in relation to the murder of Palmiro MacDonald.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and will be appearing in the Palmerston North District Court.

Mr MacDonald’s murder has been the subject of a large, 15 month investigation after he went missing on 23 March 2016.

His remains were discovered in the Mangahao Dam area of the Tararua Foothills on Sunday 9 October 2016.

Another 28-year-old man has already been charged with Mr MacDonald’s murder and is currently before the court.

"This investigation has been an extensive and complex inquiry and we hope that this additional arrest will bring further relief to Palmiro’s whanau and friends," says Detective Sergeant Peter Vine.

"I would like to acknowledge the dedication of our investigation team who have continued to work endlessly to establish what happened to Palmiro and to find some of the answers his whanau are looking for."

"We would also like to thank the members of the community who contacted Police and provided information which has assisted with our investigation."

Police are still investigating and welcome any further information.

We would like to hear from anyone with information that may continue to assist with this case.

Please call 0800 OP PALM (0800 677 256), Levin Station on 06 366 0500, or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police is unable to provide any further comment.