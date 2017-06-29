ICC: People reminded to register their dogs

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 17:41

Dog registration letters for Invercargill and Bluff are out now, giving dog owners a month in which to register their pets.

The final date to pay registration, without penalty, is Monday 31 July, 2017.

Dog owners can register their dog and pay online at www.icc.govt.nz, or in person at the Civic Administration Building, 101 Esk Street.

Owners will then be supplied with the red registration tag for the 2017/2018 year.

If owners fail to register their pets by 31 July, they will incur a 25 per cent penalty fee. Reminder letters will not be issued.

Council’s Environmental Health Manager, John Youngson said those dog owners who think they may have difficulty paying on time should contact the Animal Services Team as soon as possible.

"Please don’t leave it until the last moment - the best thing you can do is come to us early and Animal Services staff will work through things with you," he said.