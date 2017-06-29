Designer tops for Breast Cancer Cure back by popular demand

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 18:19

Earlier this year, EziBuy partnered with New Zealand’s top fashion labels to produce two stylish tees and a tank to raise money to help find a cure for breast cancer. With the original batch selling out in record time, EziBuy has brought them back again for a limited time.

The stylish tops are designed by Andrea Moore, Moochi and Storm. The T-shirts retail for $29.99 and the tank for $24.99, with $10 from each sale going to Breast Cancer Cure.

Astonishingly, one in nine women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand -the seventh highest rate of incidence in the world. This means one woman every three hours will be diagnosed and nearly two women per day will die from this cruel disease in our country.

Breast Cancer Cure, the only not-for-profit charitable trust established solely to fund breast cancer research, has one goal and one goal only - to find a cure for breast cancer to make it a survivable disease and prevent it from taking the lives of any more of our mothers, sisters, daughters, wives and friends.

Funds from the tees will be used to accelerate the quality of research into prevention, earlier detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer in New Zealand.

To date, EziBuy t-shirts have raised over $300,000 to fund further research.

All three designs will be available from July 4th from www.ezibuy.com and in store. Numbers are limited, so get in quick!