Second Community Patrol meeting in Queenstown to be held

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 18:15

Queenstown Police would like to thank everyone who attended an initial meeting earlier this month about forming a Community Patrol in the town.

"There was a great turnout for the meeting, with a very diverse range of people from all walks of life," says Constable Abby Pagel.

A second meeting will be held at 7pm on Wednesday 5 July at the Queenstown Police Station.

"The purpose of this meeting is to formalise the Queenstown Community Patrol," says Constable Pagel.

"I’d like to invite everyone who attended the initial meeting, and anyone else interested in being part of the Community Patrol."

If you would like to know more about community patrols, information is available at www.cpnz.co.nz, or you can contact Constable Pagel via email - abigail.pagel@police.govt.nz .