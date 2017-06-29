Police name Roxburgh crash victim

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 18:10

Police can now release the name of the man who died in the collision between a ute and a bus yesterday near Roxburgh.

He was John Alexander Deans, aged 78 years from Ettrick.

Mr Deans who was the sole occupant of the ute was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the 10 passengers from the bus remains in a serious but stable condition in ICU at Dunedin Hospital, while three other passengers also remain in hospital in stable condition.

The three passengers who were at Dunstan Hospital overnight have now been discharged.

The bus company involved has been working alongside Police and Victim Support to assist those involved and offer support for them.

The ten passengers are all foreign nationals, and their respective embassies have also been advised and are arranging support for them and their families overseas.

Police have completed a scene examination and spoken to witnesses and have a clear idea of what has happened, but the investigation remains ongoing. Speed and alcohol are not factors involved in the crash.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to Police and has information that may be of assistance is asked to contact Alexandra Police on (03) 4402500 extn 34400.