Information sought following assault in Invercargill

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 18:35

Invercargill Police are seeking information from the public following a serious assault in the early hours of this morning in the city.

A man was walking to work at around 3.20am in the area of Nith Street and Eye Street when he was attacked from behind and seriously assaulted in an unprovoked attack.

The victim remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police would like to hear from two people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

The first person is described as a Maori or Polynesian man in his early 20s of stocky build with dark shaved hair.

The second person is a female aged between 18-22 years wearing grey clothing.

The pair are believed to have come from the corner of Tweed Street and Nith Street.

Anyone with information that may assist the inquiry is asked to contact Detective Chris Lucy on 03 211 0400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.