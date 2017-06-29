Arrests following burglaries in Nelson

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 18:47

The Nelson Tactical Crime Unit have recovered a large amount of stolen property and made two arrests following recent burglaries.

Following the execution of a search warrant at a Nelson address on Tuesday 27 June some stolen property was recovered which is believed to be linked to a commercial burglary where over $9000 worth of tools had been taken.

Police inquires to locate all of the stolen property are on-going.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to the burglary and stolen property.

The man is in custody and will appear in the Nelson District Court on Monday 3 July.

Nelson Police have also made an arrest following a burglary at Nayland College on 22 June.

A large amount of mountain bikes, camping gear and outdoor equipment was taken in the burglary.

Following Police inquiries the majority of the property has been recovered and returned to the College who were extremely grateful.

A 19-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with receiving the property and will be appearing in Nelson District Court tomorrow.

Police inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and other people of interest have been identified.