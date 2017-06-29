College of Creative Arts finalist in Gold Awards

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 18:57

The College of Creative Arts at Massey University is a finalist in the Gold Awards that celebrate the best of Wellington business.

The college, which traces its origins back to 1886 when the first School of Design was established, has been nominated in the Creative Gold section of the awards that acknowledge inspiring and enterprising businesses in the region.

College of Creative Arts Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Claire Robinson says a number of research and enterprise centres form part of the College’s portfolio. These include the Open Lab design studio, the creative incubation postgraduate programme called Spring and the FabLab digital fabrication laboratory.

The College is both a hot house and an accelerator: a short-cut to, and a setting for, skills acquisition and knowledge generation for a career in the creative and performing arts, she says.

"We provide the facilities, opportunities, experiences and tools to learn in a safe and nurturing environment from practitioners who are leaders in creative and performing arts education.

"The secret to our success lies in our focus on studio and project-based learning - with an emphasis on both craft and creative problem solving."

Importantly we actively partner with businesses throughout Wellington to provide design solutions for them and real-life experience for our students, Professor Robinson says.

"Through this approach the College is embedded in the city, providing a meaningful contribution to government, the City Council and its agencies, local and national businesses, Wellington arts institutions and the regional economy.

Winners of the 2017 Gold Awards are announced at a gala dinner on Thursday July 6.