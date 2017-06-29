Heavy rain for Westland and Buller

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 21:13

A front associated with a low over the Tasman Sea moves onto the west of the South Island on Friday. The front is expected to become slow moving about central and northern Westland during Satuday. This front is preceded by heavy northerly rain.

The heaviest rain is expected about Westland and Buller, where up to 140mm could accumulate, especially about the ranges. This amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and may lead to slips and surface flooding.